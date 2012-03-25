(Adds details, quotes)
* Sinopec suffered big refining losses in 2011
* Company expects crude prices to stay at high levels
* Expects to get upstream asset injection gradually
By Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 25 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp), the country's second
largest integrated oil company, posted a 30 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing forecasts, as big
losses at its refining arm offset upstream gains.
Sinopec , Asia's largest refiner, saw
heavy refining losses last year as increases in domestic prices
for oil products failed to keep pace with strong rises in
international crude prices.
"We estimate that in 2012 the price of international crude
oil will generally fluctuate in a high range due to tight
geopolitical situation and other factors," the company said its
annual report.
Sinopec's profitability may have improved slightly after the
Chinese government hiked domestic gasoline and diesel retail
ceiling prices by 6-7 percent from March 20, and raised the
threshold of windfall tax on crude oil production from $40 per
barrel to $55 per barrel.
However, its earnings would still largely hinge on
international crude prices, which are being pushed up by
ongoing tensions between Iran and the West over its disputed
nuclear programme, analysts say.
China's fuel price hikes often come smaller and later than
required under its pricing formula due to inflation concerns,
leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.
Chinese oil firms make a profit on oil and gas production,
fuel sales and chemical businesses but their refineries bear the
brunt of losses caused by government price controls.
Sinopec's refining losses amounted to 37.6 billion yuan in
2011 versus an operating profit of 14.9 billion yuan in 2010.
Its upstream exploration and production division realised an
operating profit of 71.2 billion yuan last year, up from 46.7
billion yuan in 2010, thanks to stronger crude oil prices.
Its oil and gas output edged up 1.6 percent year on year to
407.91 million barrels of oil equivalents (BOEs) in 2011, with
crude production falling 1.9 percent and natural gas output
rising 17.1 percent. For 2012, it plans to produce 326.52
million tonnes of crude oil and 582.6 billion cubic feet of
natural gas.
The company processed 217 million tonnes of crude oil last
year, up 3 percent year on year. Sinopec said it aims to process
225 million tonnes of crude this year.
ASSET INJECTION
Unlike its domestic peers PetroChina
and CNOOC , which derive most of or all
of their revenue from exploration and production, Sinopec is
heavily focused on the downstream refining segment.
Sinopec is expected to receive a gradual injection of
overseas producing assets from its parent Sinopec Group, and the
move should benefit Sinopec Corp shareholders in the long run,
analysts say.
"Sinopec Corp is likely to gradually inherit a more
geographically diversified upstream energy portfolio,
increasingly more leveraged to oil with greater exploration
upside," Barclays Capital said in a report this month.
"An increased resource base for Sinopec Corp is likely to
improve or sustain production growth in the long term," the
report said.
Sinopec Group has launched at least 74 acquisition deals
worth $48.1 billion since 2005, putting it ahead of all oil and
gas majors over that period, Thomson Reuters data show.
Sinopec Corp said its earnings totalled 10.3 billion yuan
($1.63 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2011, compared with a
forecast of 15.21 billion yuan, according to a Reuters
calculation.
The company's full-year net profit rose 1.4 percent to 71.7
billion yuan from 70.7 billion yuan in 2010. That lagged a
consensus forecast of 76.6 billion yuan from 32 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It proposed a final dividend of 0.20 yuan per share.
Sinopec's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 0.35 percent
on Friday. They gained 9.8 percent in 2011, outperforming
PetroChina and CNOOC, which lost 4.8 percent and 26 percent,
respectively, in the same period.
PetroChina and CNOOC are due to report their 2011 results
later this month.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Mark Potter)