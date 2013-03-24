HONG KONG, March 24 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) posted a 12.8 percent
fall in its 2012 net profit on Sunday, roughly in line with
forecasts, hit by a drop in revenues from its upstream and
chemicals businesses.
Asia's largest refiner and China's second largest oil and
gas company booked a net profit of 63.88 billion yuan ($10.28
billion) for last year, versus earnings of 73.22 billion yuan in
2011. This compared with a consensus forecast of 62.6 billion
yuan from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
