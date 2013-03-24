(Adds details, quotes)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) reported a
12.8 percent fall in 2012 net profit on Sunday, due to a drop in
revenues from its upstream and chemicals businesses.
Asia's largest refiner and China's second largest oil and
gas company's net profit fell to 63.88 billion yuan ($10.28
billion) from 73.22 billion in 2011, under international
accounting standards.
This compared with a consensus forecast of 62.6 billion yuan
from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Sinopec, whose parent Sinopec Group has been expanding
rapidly overseas via acquisitions, said it should benefit from
the Chinese government's action to boost domestic demand and
plans to deepen market-oriented reform of the country's oil
product pricing system.
"All this will create favourable conditions for the
company," Sinopec said in a filing with the Shanghai stock
exchange.
Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude oil costs
to customers because of government price controls. This means
that any price increases are often too little and too late,
leaving refiners with mounting losses.
But Sinopec said refining losses narrowed last year, thanks
to a series of increases in domestic oil product prices in
response to rises in international crude prices.
Its refining division made an operating loss of 11.95
billion yuan ($1.92 billion) in 2012 under Chinese accounting
standards, compared with a loss of 37.6 billion yuan the
previous year.
Its refining throughput edged up 1.8 percent year on year to
221.31 million tonnes. It aims to refine 238 million tonnes of
crude this year.
Its chemical business made an operating profit of just 367
million yuan last year, versus 25.3 billion yuan a year earlier,
due to a sharp fall in chemical product prices as a result of
China's economic slowdown.
Sinopec's exploration and production division realised an
operating profit of 69.47 billion yuan, down slightly from 71.22
billion yuan in 2011 despite a 4.9 percent increase in oil and
gas output to 427.95 million barrels.
For 2013, the company plans to produce 46.4 million tonnes
of crude oil and 18.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas.
The company did not provide earnings at its various
divisions using international accounting standards.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; additional reporting by Clement Tan.
Editing Jane Merriman)