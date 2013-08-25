HONG KONG Aug 25 Asia's largest refiner Sinopec
Corp posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit, helped by better refining margins after China introduced
measures to let domestic fuel prices follow the international
market more closely.
Net profit at Sinopec rose to 13.58
billion yuan ($2.22 billion) in April-June from 11.09 billion
yuan a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on
first-half results released through the Shanghai stock exchange
on Sunday. The figure lagged an average forecast of 15.23
billion yuan by five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
China implemented a more flexible fuel pricing mechanism in
March, the first major revamp in four years, to help avoid fuel
shortages and tame consumption. However, Chinese refiners still
cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because the
government controls oil prices to help curb inflation.