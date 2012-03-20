BEIJING, March 20 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) has cut ethylene
production in five refineries in March to boost oil products
output, a report on a website run by parent China Petrochemical
Corp (Sinopec Group) showed on Tuesday.
The move came as China announced on Monday night its largest
fuel price increase in 33 months, in a move to compensate
refiners for rising crude oil costs and encourage them to
maintain fuel supplies as demand picks up in spring.
The refineries, including Maoming, Yanshan and Zhongyuan,
will reduce ethylene output by 30,000 tonnes in March compared
with previous plans and increase oil products output by 100,000
tonnes, the report on www.sinopecnews.com.cn said.
Sinopec made the changes ahead of a peak fuel consumption
period during the spring ploughing season, refinery maintenance
in March and April that will erode national fuel output and
demand for some chemical products weakening recently, an unnamed
production official was quoted as saying.
Sinopec, the largest refiner in Asia, will take similar
measures in April if there is a need to do so, the official
said.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)