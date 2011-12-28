BEIJING Dec 28 Puguang gasfield, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec) largest, achieved its 2011 production target of 5.9 billion cubic metres of purified natural gas as of Dec. 23, a report on a company website showed on Wednesday.

The field in southwestern Sichuan province has also fulfilled its gas sales target of 5.43 bcm, according to the report posted on www.sinopecnews.com.cn.

The sales volume was equivalent to about half of Sinopec's gas sales of 11.1 bcm in 2010. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)