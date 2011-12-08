BEIJING Dec 8 Sinopec Corp's Guangzhou refinery plans to process a record 250,000 to 253,000 barrels per day of crude oil and produce 220,000-223,000 tonnes of ethylene in 2012.

The plant formulated the plan during a company conference on Dec 2-4, according to a report posted on a Sinopec website.

Guangzhou, which has refining capacity of 270,000 bpd, did not specify the crude volumes it would process for this year. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)