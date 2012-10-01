* Guangzhou's 104,000-bpd unit down for 20 days or more
* Decision to shut in whole 270,000-bpd Guangzhou plant
pending
* Another plant, 100,000-bpd Dongxing, also closed
* Import of crude cargoes diverted
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 1 China's Sinopec Corp
has started shutting down a processing unit at a subsidiary
refinery in Guangzhou, two industry officials said, preparing
for safety and environmental checks after state media reported
environmental problems.
The shutdown began on Saturday at the crude unit, which will
be down for at least 20 days and the plant, Sinopec Guangzhou
Petrochemical, has to divert at least one imported crude cargo
into storage, one official with direct knowledge of the plant's
operations told Reuters.
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, ordered the closure last
Wednesday of three subsidiary plants in the southern province of
Guangdong, including two refineries and a small petrochemical
plant, after state media said they violated environmental
rules.
The other refinery, the 100,000-bpd Zhanjiang Dongxing
refinery where the shutdown of the whole plant began on
Thursday, could also be down for weeks, said a third official,
adding that it also had to divert imported oil shipments into
storage, or cut imports.
Sinopec has not said when the two refineries will be closed,
or for how long. But officials estimated that a closure of both
plants for three weeks would cut supply of diesel fuel by
400,000 tonnes.
That is a significant gap to be bridged by Guangdong
province, the country's largest oil consuming region, which
burns roughly 650,000 tonnes of diesel a month.
"Sinopec is under lots of media and social pressure to close
the plants, but at the same time the company is worried that
such sudden shutdowns would cause fuel shortages," said the
first official.
Sinopec has yet to decide whether to shut down the whole
Guangzhou plant, which has total crude refining capacity of
270,000 bpd, after China's National Day week of holidays ends on
Oct 7.
The Guangzhou plant is part of listed Sinopec Corp, while
Dongxing is part of Sinopec Group.
Though Chinese fuel demand grew much more slowly this year
than last, fuel stocks have thinned over the past months as
refineries, which struggled to reflect crude costs in regulated
pump prices, curbed production.
By the end of August, fuel stocks were down for the sixth
month in a row, with diesel inventory levels roughly sufficient
to cover 19 days of demand and gasoline 27 days.
