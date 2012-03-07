BEIJING, March 7 China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Hainan province
aim to win final approvals from the central government this year
to expand the 160,000 barrels-per-day Hainan refinery, according
a Hainan local government report.
The provincial government and Sinopec signed a cooperation
agreement on Dec 14 to add 100,000 bpd of crude refining
capacity and 1 million tonnes-per-year of ethylene production
capacity, said the report, which was released on the sidelines
of China's annual parliament meeting.
The expansion project, estimated to cost 39 billion yuan
($6.2 billion) and take 32 months to build, would add 70 billion
yuan of economic output for the island province in China's
south, the report said.
Hainan's government had also set a target to start
construction of a Sinopec commercial crude oil storage facility
this year, as well as two bonded storage facilities for refined
products in partnership with two other companies, it said.
The government gave no more details on the storage
projects.
($1 = 6.31 yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard
Pullin)