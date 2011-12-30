BEIJING Dec 30 China's major oil and gas
company China Petrochemical Corp(Sinopec Group) signed
agreements with nine domestic energy companies on Friday to
secure supply for its Xinjiang gas pipelines project, the
company said in a statement.
The nine companies included China Huaneng Group, China
Huadian Corp, China Guodian Corp, China Power Investment Corp
and Henan Coal Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd, according to the
statement.
No details on supply volume were provided. Sinopec Group
continues looking for other supply sources, the company said.
Sinopec Group plans to develop a 7,373-kilometer gas
pipeline, stretching from the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region
in northwest China to Zhejiang province in the east and
Guangdong province in the south, with an annual transmission
capacity of 30 billion cubic metres.
The group said on Friday it also plans another gas pipeline
from Xinjiang to Shandong Province, at 4,463-kilometers in
length.
Sinopec is the parent company of Hongkong- and
Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by David Holmes)