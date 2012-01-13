BEIJING Jan 13 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) will shut down its 110,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Anqing refinery from early February for maintenance for about six weeks, an industry source said on Friday.

The refinery in the eastern province of Anhui may process about 94,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude this year, down from a daily rate of almost 100,000 bpd last year, the source said.

The source added that Anqing was undergoing an upgrade to lift its refining capacity by 70,000 bpd by late this year. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)