HONG KONG, March 24 State-run oil giant China
Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) aims to
complete the sale of up to 30 percent of its sprawling marketing
business in the third quarter of this year, a restructuring
analysts say could raise $10-$20 billion.
Sinopec unveiled a plan last month to
restructure the business, which includes over 30,000 petrol
stations - the world's largest fuel retail network - and more
than 20,000 convenience stores at these stations. The business
also includes oil-products pipelines and storage facilities
across China.
Chairman Fu Chengyu told reporters on Monday Sinopec plans
to set up a holding company for the marketing assets - with a
current unaudited value of around 300 billion yuan ($48.19
billion) - by the end of March and will start to bring in
capital from around the end of June.
"The restructuring will be one of the two strategic measures
taken by our company this year. Our marketing business (has)
huge potential that has yet to be unlocked," Fu told the
briefing a day after Sinopec reported its 2013 earnings.
The company's other top priority this year is to develop its
shale gas business, Fu said, adding that Sinopec was targeting
production capacity of 5 billion cubic metres by 2015 and 10
billion cubic metres by 2017.
RETAIL EXPERTISE EYED
The aim of the restructuring is to boost the value of the
low-margin marketing business, shore up the group's
deteriorating finances and reinforce investment in exploration
and production, analysts say.
Fu said Sinopec will use funds raised from the sale to boost
shale gas output and upgrade refineries.
Sinopec is seeking both domestic and foreign investors,
preferably companies with sales experience in sectors other than
energy, but priority will be given to domestic institutions as
per the government's policy to share the "dividend" of China's
economic growth, Fu said.
Deep-pocketed domestic financial investors would be the most
likely buyers of Sinopec's marketing business, industry
specialists said, partly because these institutions would be
content with a minority stake and a longer investment horizon.
A person familiar with Fu's thinking told Reuters Sinopec
was keen to partner with an e-commerce company to make most use
of its retail network.
Sinopec is putting its marketing business on sale after the
government pledged in November to let the private sector play a
bigger role in the economy.
Industry specialists familiar with global oil majors'
downstream strategies say Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon
Mobil and BP may all shun the sale due to an
expected lack of management control of the business.
Globally, most of them are also shrinking their downstream
operations to focus on high-margin exploration and production
activities.
On Sunday, Sinopec reported a 35 percent drop in fourth
quarter net profit, steeper than expected, as improved
profitability at its refining division was offset by a dip in
upstream earnings.
It said it would cut capital expenditure to 161.6 billion
yuan ($25.96 billion) this year from 168.6 billion yuan in 2013
- which was already seven percent lower than budgeted.
Shares in Sinopec, which has a market value of $98 billion,
closed up 3.6 percent in Hong Kong on Monday, beating a 1.9
percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.2250 Chinese yuan)
