HONG KONG May 15 The engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.88 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, as the unit is called, changed the range to HK$10.5-11 per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6 with an indicative range of HK$9.80 to HK$13.10 per share.

Sinopec Engineering is offering 1.33 billion new shares in the offering.

At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as $1.88 billion, down from up to $2.24 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Thursday.

