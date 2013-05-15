BRIEF-Firm Capital American Realty Partners reports qtrly net loss per share $0.05
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp
HONG KONG May 15 The engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, narrowed the indicative price range on its up to $1.88 billion initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, as the unit is called, changed the range to HK$10.5-11 per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company launched the deal on May 6 with an indicative range of HK$9.80 to HK$13.10 per share.
Sinopec Engineering is offering 1.33 billion new shares in the offering.
At the narrower range, the IPO will be worth as much as $1.88 billion, down from up to $2.24 billion in the broader range. The final pricing will be determined after books are closed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* EQS-News: Bank Saint Petersburg announces 20% dividend payout for 2016