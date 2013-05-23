HONG KONG May 23 Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co
Ltd gained 1.9 percent in its stock market debut on Thursday
after raising $1.8 billion in a Hong Kong IPO last week, amid
signs that investors remain cautious about new listings.
The rise follows a bigger 6 percent first-day rise for China
Galaxy Securities Co Ltd on Wednesday. The debuts were
being watched ahead of other planned listings in the city, after
a slump in initial public offering issuance in the first
quarter.
Retail investors' demand for both deals was nearly 30 times
the number of shares on offer. The two IPOs were priced near the
bottom of expectations, stoking appetite from bargain-hunting
investors.
The two deals would boost Hong Kong IPO volumes to $3.9
billion by late May, catapulting the island city to third place
among global exchanges, behind New York's $12.6 billion and Sao
Paulo Bovespa's $6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Also this week, Langham Hospitality Investments,
an investment trust that owns three upscale Hong Kong hotels,
will price its up to $590 million IPO later on Thursday and
autoparts maker Mando China Holdings Ltd. will set the
final price for its up to $270 million listing on Friday.
Sinopec Engineering shares opened at HK$10.70
compared with the IPO price of HK$10.50 per share. The benchmark
Hang Seng index was down 0.8 percent by 0125 GMT.
The IPO was priced near the bottom of an indicative range of
HK$9.80-HK$13.10 per share last week.
Sinopec Engineering secured commitments for $350 million
worth of shares from seven investors including logistics and
transportation company China Shipping (Hong Kong) Holdings and
units of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.
Sinopec Engineering is controlled by China Petrochemical
Corp, the state-owned integrated oil behemoth also known as
Sinopec Group that is also the parent of China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp .
Hong Kong, the top global IPO destination for two years
straight in 2009 and 2010, had lingered in 13th place in global
rankings behind countries like Iraq and New Zealand, before the
offerings by China Galaxy and Sinopec Engineering.
Citic Securities , JPMorgan and
UBS were hired as sponsors of the Sinopec Engineering
offering, with Goldman Sachs also acting as a joint
global coordinator on the deal. A group of nine other banks will
also help manage the IPO as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris
Gallagher)