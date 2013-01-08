HONG KONG Jan 8 The engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, has filed a listing application for its planned initial public offering of about $1.5 billion in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The application could see the unit, called Sinopec Engineering (Group), list in the second quarter, most likely in May, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)