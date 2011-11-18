BEIJING Nov 18 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Kuwait Petroleum Corp on Friday started building their 59 billion yuan ($9.3 billion) joint refining and petrochemical complex in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, the top Chinese oil refiner said.

The project, including a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1-million-tonne-per-year ethylene cracker, was equally owned by the two companies and was expected to come on line in 2015, Sinopec said in a press release. ($1 = 6.351 yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)