UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up as Saudis limit exports to Asia, U.S.
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; changes dateline, byline; previous LONDON)
BEIJING Nov 18 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Kuwait Petroleum Corp on Friday started building their 59 billion yuan ($9.3 billion) joint refining and petrochemical complex in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, the top Chinese oil refiner said.
The project, including a 300,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1-million-tonne-per-year ethylene cracker, was equally owned by the two companies and was expected to come on line in 2015, Sinopec said in a press release. ($1 = 6.351 yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.