HONG KONG, March 25 Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest refiner, will strive to lower its petrochemical
production costs and optimize its product mix to meet the threat
of cheap rival U.S. supply in the future, a top executive said.
A boom in production of U.S. shale gas, which can be used as
a feedstock to produce petrochemicals, has spurred huge
investment interest in the petrochemical industry there.
"U.S. shale gas contains lots of components that can help
petrochemical producers significantly lower costs. This is
something that we did not expect before," Wang Tianpu, Sinopec's
vice chairman and president, told reporters on Monday at the
firm's results briefing.
The U.S. petrochemical industry is increasingly shifting
away from oil-derived naphtha as its major feedstock and is
investing billions of dollars on plants that run on ethane, made
from shale gas.
Dow Chemical Co said earlier this month it planned
to build several plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast to take advantage
of cheap shale-derived gas to produce plastics used in areas
such as transportation and telecommunications.
Sinopec Corp , whose petrochemical
business has already been suffering from competition with cheap
supplies from the Middle East, is seeking to minimise the use of
naphtha as a feedstock to cap costs, Wang said.
"We have been using naphtha as the main feedstock, which is
making our petrochemical business struggle," he said.
The state giant has also been seeking to make more products
with higher added value and aggressively expand its
coal-to-chemicals business as part of efforts to improve the
competitiveness of its petrochemical business, Wang said.
Sinopec, formally known as China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp, on Sunday reported a 12.8 percent fall in 2012 net profit
due to a drop in revenue from its upstream and chemical
businesses.
Its chemical business made an operating profit of just 367
million yuan ($59.1 million) last year, versus 25.3 billion yuan
a year earlier, due partly to a sharp fall in product prices as
a result of China's economic slowdown.
China is Asia's top importer of petrochemicals.