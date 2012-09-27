* Affected refineries have combined capacity of 370,000 bpd
* Chinese TV reported plants had environmental problems
* Closure period not clear
BEIJING, Sept 27 China's Sinopec Group, the
parent of Sinopec Corp, has ordered the closure of
three plants, including two refineries in the southern province
of Guangdong, for environmental checks, the company said in a
statement.
The two refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp
and Sinopec Dongxing refinery, with a combined crude processing
capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Sinopec Group is Asia's largest refiner. It seldom shuts
whole refineries for environmental reasons, but more often for
maintenance or if there are accidents.
The Guangzhou plant is under listed Sinopec Corp and
Dongxing is under the parent company.
Sinopec announced the order late on Wednesday after Chinese
state television reported the plants, which also include a small
petrochemical plant, had environmental problems.
Sinopec did not specify the problems at the plants or the
length of the shutdown, but said it would thoroughly investigate
the cases and would hold managers responsible.
"We got the order to start shutting down today. It will take
several days to completely close the plant," said an official at
the Dongxing plant, in Zhanjiang city.
The 100,000-bpd capacity Dongxing plant is alleged by a
local environmental agency to have been disposing of industrial
waste water through its rain drainage system and had previously
been ordered by the agency to halt production, the state-run
Beijing Youth Daily has reported, citing local environmental
officials.
Two emergency tanks at the Guangzhou refinery, a 270,000-bpd
plant, were holding liquids that could cause pollution in the
case of an accident, the paper also reported on its online
version (here)
Sinopec officials were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ed
Davies)