BEIJING, Sept 27 China's Sinopec Group, the parent of Sinopec Corp, has ordered the closure of three plants, including two refineries in the southern province of Guangdong, for environmental checks, the company said in a statement.

The two refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec Dongxing refinery, with a combined crude processing capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Sinopec Group is Asia's largest refiner. It seldom shuts whole refineries for environmental reasons, but more often for maintenance or if there are accidents.

The Guangzhou plant is under listed Sinopec Corp and Dongxing is under the parent company.

Sinopec announced the order late on Wednesday after Chinese state television reported the plants, which also include a small petrochemical plant, had environmental problems.

Sinopec did not specify the problems at the plants or the length of the shutdown, but said it would thoroughly investigate the cases and would hold managers responsible.

"We got the order to start shutting down today. It will take several days to completely close the plant," said an official at the Dongxing plant, in Zhanjiang city.

The 100,000-bpd capacity Dongxing plant is alleged by a local environmental agency to have been disposing of industrial waste water through its rain drainage system and had previously been ordered by the agency to halt production, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily has reported, citing local environmental officials.

Two emergency tanks at the Guangzhou refinery, a 270,000-bpd plant, were holding liquids that could cause pollution in the case of an accident, the paper also reported on its online version (here)

Sinopec officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies)