HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 17 China Petrochemical
Corp (Sinopec Group) is in talks with Repsol to buy the
Spanish oil major's Argentine unit YPF even though YPF
faces nationalisation, a Chinese financial news portal reported
on Tuesday.
Citing a source close to Sinopec, Caixin.com said China's
second largest oil company had reached a non-binding agreement
to take over YPF for more than $15 billion.
Sinopec officials in Beijing were not immediately available
for comment.
The report said Sinopec Group believed YPF's oil blocks in
Argentina holds large development potential and it was confident
that it can meet the Argentine government's requirement to
accelerate development and production.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans on
Monday to take control of YPF, drawing swift warnings from key
trade partners.
YPF has been under intense pressure from her center-left
government to boost production, and its share price has plunged
due to months of speculation about a state takeover.
Repsol's chairman Antonio Brufau said in a news conference
on Tuesday that the Spanish company had received lots of
international interest in participating in YPF.
