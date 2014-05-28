HONG KONG May 28 Shares of two listed units of
Chinese oil giant Sinopec Group - drilling equipment maker
Kingdream and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
1033.HK - were suspended from trading on Wednesday,
pending announcements on transactions related to their parent.
Shanghai-based Yizheng said in a filing with the Hong Kong
stock exchange it had received notice from Sinopec Group that
the state-owned giant was "planning a material transaction
related to the company."
Shenzhen-listed Kingdream made a similar stock exchange
announcement, saying its shares were suspended from trading
pending a notice about a significant matter from its ultimate
controlling shareholder - Sinopec Group.
No further details were given. Neither Sinopec Group nor
Yizheng and Kingdream could be reached for comment.
The suspension fuelled speculation among securities analysts
that the two listed companies were planning asset restructuring,
such as asset injections, involving Sinopec Group.
In its 2013 annual report, Kingdream said Sinopec Group had
promised eventually to inject its "quality manufacturing assets"
into the Shenzhen-listed company, making Kingdream Sinopec
Group's hub for making oil-drilling equipment.
Sinopec Group, headed by ambitious chairman Fu Chengyu, is
also the parent of Sinopec Corp ,
Asia's largest oil refiner.
It floated its construction and engineering unit Sinopec
Engineering in Hong Kong last year and is currently
restructuring its oil service businesses ahead of an overseas
listing.
Earlier this year, Fu announced a plan to sell up to 30
percent of Sinopec Corp's retail assets - including more than
30,000 petrol stations across China - in a multi-billion dollar
restructuring.
