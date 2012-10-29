* Jan-Sept profit falls 30 pct yr/yr

* Q3 petrochemical profit sharply lower, refining profit 3.0 bln yuan

* Shares jump as Q3 beat estimate (Recasts with details, market reaction)

By Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, Oct 29 Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, posted a 9.4 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to sharply lower contributions from its petrochemical business as the Chinese economy slowed, offsetting a profit in refining.

Net profit sank to 18.3 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) in July-September from 20.22 billion yuan a year earlier, Sinopec said on Sunday. But that beat an average estimate of 14.7 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Shares in Sinopec rose in Hong Kong trading on Monday, gaining 3.6 percent as of 0331 GMT.

Sinopec's chemical division posted a 87 percent plunge in operating profit in the third quarter as China's economy continued to slow. But cushioning the impact of the slide was an operating profit of 3.0 billion yuan in oil processing after the government allowed refineries to raise prices twice during the period.

China's economy slowed for the seventh consecutive quarter in July-September, cutting demand for petrochemical products.

Output of ethylene, the basic building block for plastics, decreased 4.5 percent to 7.02 million tonnes in the first nine months, while synthetic resin production edged down 1.1 percent to 9.96 million tonnes, Sinopec said.

For the first nine months, Sinopec's chemical business swung to a loss of 292 million yuan from a profit of 23.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

Sinopec posted an overall net profit slump of 30 percent in the nine-month period.

"In light of the market situation, we have actively lowered the operation utilisation of our chemical facilities," Sinopec said.

Analysts say long-term profitability of the state oil giant depends on how soon China will reform its fuel-pricing mechanism to allow refiners to fully pass on crude costs to end users.

Sinopec had a refining loss of 9.3 billion yuan in the second quarter and 10.9 billion yuan in July-September of 2011.

Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because of government price controls to tame inflation. Fuel price hikes in China are often smaller, and implemented later, than required under a state-set formula that tracks changes in global crude costs.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Sinopec had gained 21 percent in the past three months by Friday's close as the two price hikes in the third quarter fuelled hopes that the government is poised to adopt a more market-oriented pricing policy, analysts say.

Sinopec outperformed a 15 percent rise in the Hong Kong-listed shares of PetroChina Co Ltd and a 10 percent gain in CNOOC Ltd, which derive most or all of its earnings from crude production.

Some analysts see a near-term pull-back in Sinopec shares as they don't expect China to make any concrete change to the pricing mechanism until after its new government is inaugurated next year.

"People are going to be disappointed. I don't think they are going to get any material change to diesel and gasoline pricing policy for many months to come," said James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and gas research at Macquarie.

Oil and gas production rose 4.92 percent in the first nine months to 318 million barrels of oil equivalent, Sinopec said. Refining output averaged 4.39 million barrels per day, up 0.46 percent. (Additional reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Ryan Woo)