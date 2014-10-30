HONG KONG Oct 30 Asia's largest oil refiner
Sinopec Corp posted on Thursday a 12 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit, partly because of lower international
crude prices, weaker refining profits and slowing Chinese
demand.
Net profit at Sinopec fell to 19.3
billion yuan ($3.16 billion) from 22.0 billion yuan a year
earlier, Sinopec said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse.
The quarterly profit figure was above an average estimate of
15.7 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Sinopec has been hurt by a sharp fall in international crude
prices since June, and an overcapacity in the domestic refining
and chemicals markets as a result of China's economic slowdown,
analysts say.
Sinopec and PetroChina, the country's largest oil
and gas producer, have been cutting capital spending and
bringing private investment into their downstream businesses to
enhance returns.
Last month, Sinopec unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion
stake in its retail business, marking China's biggest
privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power
almost two years ago.
(1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Meg Shen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and William Hardy)