(Adds details, context)
HONG KONG Oct 30 Asia's largest oil refiner
Sinopec Corp posted a 12 percent fall in third-quarter
net profit on Thursday, due to lower international crude prices,
weaker refining profits and slowing Chinese oil demand.
A 25 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing
global demand, particularly in China, is putting a heavy burden
on oil companies around the world.
Net profit at Beijing-based Sinopec fell
to 19.3 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) from 22.0 billion yuan a
year earlier, Sinopec said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse.
But the quarterly profit figure was above an average estimate
of 15.7 billion yuan by three analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters.
Two other Chinese state-run oil giants PetroChina
and CNOOC Ltd posted weaker third-quarter results on
Wednesday, also hit by a slump in crude prices as a result of
ample supplies and weakening demand.
Due to lower crude prices, the operating profits of
Sinopec's exploration and production segment fell to 13.4
billion yuan in the third quarter to 15.8 billion yuan a year
earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on its
January-September results.
Sinopec has also been hurt by an overcapacity in the
domestic refining industry and flagging oil demand as a result
of China's economic slowdown, analysts say.
Its refining profit sank to 1.3 billion yuan in the
July-September period from 6.5 billion yuan a year ago, while
its oil products distribution and retail division posted an
operating profits of 7.6 billion yuan, versus 10.1 billion yuan
a year earlier.
Sinopec processed 175.83 million tonnes of crude in the
first nine months of this year, up less than 1 percent year on
year. Its oil products sales volume totalled 138.15 million
tonnes, up 2.61 percent.
Sinopec and PetroChina, the country's largest oil and gas
producer, have been cutting capital spending and bringing
private investment into their downstream businesses to enhance
returns.
Last month, Sinopec unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion
stake in its retail business, marking China's biggest
privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power
almost two years ago.
(1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Meg Shen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and William Hardy)