BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 29 Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, posted an 85 percent fall in first-quarter profit as a sharp decline in international crude prices hit upstream earnings and resulted in inventory writedowns at its massive refining arm.
The state-controlled company's net profit was 2.17 billion yuan ($350.06 million) -- roughly in line with expectations -- against 14.1 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
Sinopec last month said that it might only break even in the first quarter, citing margins hit by higher-cost crude purchased earlier.
It issued the profit warning after reporting a worse than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion yuan -- its first quarterly loss since becoming a public company in 2000.
Domestic rival PetroChina on Monday reported a sharper than expected 82 percent fall in first-quarter profit. ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.