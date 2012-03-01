HONG KONG, March 1 Oil company Sinopec
Kantons Holding Ltd said on Thursday it was offering
shares in its HK$3.5 billion ($451 million) rights issue at
HK$3.37 per share.
That represents a 29 percent discount to its closing price
of HK$4.76 on Thursday. The company, which disclosed the
information in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said
it was issuing 1.04 billion shares, which would double the
amount of shares issued in the company.
The company in December said it would issue the new stock to
fund its 1.81 billion yuan ($288 million) acquisition of
interests in five joint ventures from its parent China Petroleum
& Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , which via a
subsidiary owns 72 percent of Sinopec Kantons.
Shareholders who take up their rights will receive one new
share for every existing share they own, with the offer open
until March 16.
The rights shares will start trading on March 26.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the sole bookrunner
and underwriter for the offering.