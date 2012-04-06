BEIJING, April 6 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) , Asia's largest
refiner, will close a 160,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil
unit at its Jinling refinery from mid-April for about a
month-long turnaround, an industry source said on Friday.
Crude runs in Jinling refinery in eastern Jiangsu province,
however, will not be affected as the plant is starting a new
160,000-bpd crude distillation unit, according to the source.
Jinling started pumping oil into the new crude unit last
week, which would raise its overall crude capacity to
430,000-bpd, the largest in China after the 460,000-bpd Zhenhai
refinery, also run by Sinopec Corp.
But actual crude processing capacity in Jinling will not
reach that level until August when other complementary units are
put into use, the source said.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Sugita Katyal)