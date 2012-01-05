BEIJING Jan 5 Sinopec Corp's Tianjin refinery and petrochemical complex plans to shut down the whole plant for 50 days' turnaround from early September, a company source said on Thursday.

The refinery, in north China's port city of Tianjin, operates 300,000 barrels per day of crude refining facilities and a one million tonne-per-year ethylene plant.

"The whole plant -- refinery plus ethylene -- will be down for maintenance," said the source.

That would cut the plant's total crude processing amount by about 13 percent to around 226,000 bpd this year versus 260,000 bpd in 2011. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)