BEIJING Aug 15 China's Sinopec Corp
will shut down 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing
facilities at its unit in northern Chinese city Tianjin from
Thursday for a planned 45-day turnaround, an industry official
said.
The Sinopec unit, Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, will also
switch off a 1 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex for
maintenance during the same period that will last till end of
September, said the official with direct knowledge of the
plant's operations.
At 300,000 bpd, the Tianjin plant's refining capacity makes
up roughly 7 percent of Sinopec's targetted total crude
throughput for this year at 4.5 million bpd.
