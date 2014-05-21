BEIJING May 21 China's Sinopec Group said on
Wednesday it has agreed with U.S.-listed Weatherford
International to form a joint venture oilfield service
company.
The joint entity aims to marry Weatherford's technological
and management know-how with the Chinese oil major's ability to
expand its upstream business, including in the country's
potentially vast shale gas fields, industry officials have said.
Reuters reported last August that the companies were in
advanced discussions to establish such an
operation.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)