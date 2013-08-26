HONG KONG Aug 26 Asia's largest refiner Sinopec
Corp said on Monday it has no firm plan to set up an
oil service joint venture with U.S. listed Weatherford
International, although it has been looking at the
potential of entering tie-ups in that field.
Chairman Fu Chengyu was speaking to reporters at the
company's interim results briefing.
Sinopec and Weatherford were in advanced talks about forming
a joint oilfield service company, people with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
Sinopec posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter net
profit on Sunday, helped by better refining margins after China
introduced measures to let domestic fuel prices follow the
international market more closely.