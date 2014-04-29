BRIEF-Papa John's International sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net loss widens to 327.9 million yuan ($52.40 million) versus net loss of 284.5 million yuan year earlier
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xar88v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2580 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* K12 Inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million