HONG KONG, June 8 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
, China's top pharmaceutical products distributor,
plans to issue up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) worth of
corporate bonds in a bid to lower its borrowing costs and
improve its debt structure.
The bonds will have a maturity of up to 10 years, Sinopharm
said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday. The
proceeds will be used to repay bank loans and for working
capital.
Sinopharm said the bonds would provide a further source of
medium- to long-term funding at an interest rate that is
expected to be more favourable than those generally available on
loans from commercial banks.
The issuance is subject to shareholder and regulatory
approval.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)