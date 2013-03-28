HONG KONG, March 28 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
, China's biggest distributor of pharmaceutical
products, said on Thursday that it was aiming to raise up to
HK$4 billion ($515.3 million) by selling Hong Kong shares, to
fund the expansion of its distribution and retail network.
Sinopharm, which posted a 26 percent rise in 2012 profit,
said it would sell up to 165.7 million new H shares at HK$24.60
apiece, representing a 8.9 percent discount to the previous
close.
($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)