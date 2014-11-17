Nov 17 Sinotex Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Essence Securities for 18.27 billion yuan (2.98 billion US dollar) via share issue

* Says to raise 6.09 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on November 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uE51yy; bit.ly/1ycf0KP (1 US dollar = 6.1242 Chinese yuan)