BRIEF-Fitch says Macau gaming revenue expected to grow 12 pct in 2017
* Fitch says Macau gaming revenue expected to grow 12 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Nov 17 Sinotex Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Essence Securities for 18.27 billion yuan (2.98 billion US dollar) via share issue
* Says to raise 6.09 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on November 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uE51yy; bit.ly/1ycf0KP
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.