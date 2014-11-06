(Repeats to additional subscribers)
SHANGHAI Nov 6 Shares in China Sinotrans Ltd
, one of the country's largest logistics firm, rose
over 3 percent on Thursday after it said its operations were
unaffected by a report about an alleged financing scam at its
sister company.
The shares were halted on Wednesday after falling 30 percent
following a report by the semi-official China Business News
daily that said Sinotrans Guangxi Co was involved in a series of
warehouse financing scams amounting to over 5 billion yuan ($818
million), and that the people in charged had been detained.
Both Sinotrans Guangxi and China Sinotrans are subsidiaries
state-owned Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co. Reuters
repeatedly tried to contact executives at Sinotrans Guangxi and
its parent, but they could not be reached for comment.
In a statement, China Sinotrans said its operations were not
affected by the reported "irregularities" in warehousing
operations and collateral management of its sister company.
"The Company clarifies that the subject of the media report
does not relate to the operations of the Company or any of its
subsidiaries," Sinotrans said late on Wednesday.
The shares resumed trading on Thursday and were up 2.9
percent at 0600 GMT.
China Sinotrans and Sinotrans Guangxi are in the transport
and logistics business and provide collateral management
services.
Earlier this year, a high profile metal financing scam at
Qingdao Port in China left banks and trading firms exposed to
more than $1.2 billion in losses.
The Qingdao incident sent shockwaves through the global base
metals market and raised concerns that some big banks may wind
up or stop financing deals altogether.
(1 US dollar = 6.1124 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)