(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG May 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd is raising a Rmb1.8bn ($285.35 million) two-year offshore loan, the largest dim sum loan to have surfaced since Beijing gave the green light for banks in Hong Kong to lend in its currency, banking sources said.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd is leading the bullet loan which refinances a shareholders loan to the company's mainland affiliates.

According to sources, the margin will be either 0.755 times the six-month PBOC rate (which is currently at about 6.1%) or fixed at 4.3% per annum. Sources said the higher rate will apply.

Banks are invited to join with Rmb35-50m commitments for the lead arranger title, or Rmb34m or less for the arranger title.

No upfront fees were offered. Sources said the loan was launched to syndication on May 7.

Sinotruk is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, primarily specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of trucks. ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jacqueline Poh; Editing by Chris Lewis)