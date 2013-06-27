LOS ANGELES, June 27 A Chinese wind turbine
maker, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd, was charged with
stealing trade secrets from U.S. company AMSC, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Thursday.
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin
leveled theft returned an indictment leveling theft charges on
Sinovel, two of its employees, and a former employee of AMSC, a
Devens, Massachusetts-based company that provided wind turbine
design, engineering services and power electronics and controls
to Sinovel. Authorities said the theft allegedly cost AMSC $800
million.
Sinovel officials were not immediately available for
comment.
In a statement, AMSC called on President Barack Obama's
administration and Congress to re-evaluate the U.S. trade
relationship with China.
"These criminal acts have led to significant financial harm
to AMSC, its employees and their families as well as its
shareholders. Over the past two years, more than 500 staff
members worldwide have lost their jobs following Sinovel's
egregious and unlawful behavior," AMSC Chief Executive Daniel
McGahn said.
Sinovel was once AMSC's biggest customer, accounting for
about 80 percent of its sales.