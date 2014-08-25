BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
Aug 25 SinterCast AB : * Says Impro Industries adopts Sintercast technology for industrial power export production * Says Impro Industries has acquired a Sintercast licence for production of CGI industrial power components * Says the Mini-System 3000 will be shipped during August 2014 and is to be
commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2014 * Says initial series production is expected to begin before year-end. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei