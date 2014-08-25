Aug 25 SinterCast AB : * Says Impro Industries adopts Sintercast technology for industrial power export production * Says Impro Industries has acquired a Sintercast licence for production of CGI industrial power components * Says the Mini-System 3000 will be shipped during August 2014 and is to be

commissioned during the fourth quarter of 2014 * Says initial series production is expected to begin before year-end.