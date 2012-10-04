SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Basis Point) - Sintex Power Ltd has raised a Rs13.22bn (US$253m) loan to set up a 300MW thermal power plant in the Dhule district of Maharashtra.

SBI Capital Markets was the bookrunner of the deal, which saw participation from three banks. State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda came in with Rs5bn each, while IDBI Bank provided Rs3.22bn.

The loan matures in June 2026. The plant is being set up at a cost of Rs17.63bn. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)