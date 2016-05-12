BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 SIOS Technology Inc :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the first quarter report for fiscal year ending Dec. 2016 to June 16, instead of May 16


May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.