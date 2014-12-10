BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $50 mln
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
Dec 10 Siparex Croissance SCA :
* EGM held on 03/06/2014, decided to change its company name to Si Participations
* Name change effective as of 02/01/2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc files for ipo of up to $50 million - sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 28 General Electric Co has been awarded a $670.7 million logistics contract for repair and support of F/A-18 and EA-18 aircraft engines, the Pentagon said on Friday.