DUBAI, March 28 Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Monday that its board had approved issuance of sharia-compliant bonds.

The firm appointed Riyad Capital and NCB Capital as lead managers for the issue of sukuk, it said in a bourse statement.

The size of the issue, the timing and other details were not disclosed in the filing. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)