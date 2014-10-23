Oct 23 Sipef NV :

* Says favourable sales prices during the first half of the year and lower cost prices allow it to forecast a better result for 2014 than the one recorded for 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1pDcQPk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)