SYDNEY May 13 Australia's Sirius Resources
is close to reaching a commercial agreement to supply
up to 13,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate annually from a nickel
and copper mine under development in Western Australia state.
Sirius agreed in March to ship half its forecast
26,000-tonnes-a-year nickel-in-concentrate production from its
Nova mine to BHP's Nickel West smelting division, most likely
starting in late 2016, following commissioning.
At the time, Sirius Managing Director Mark Bennett told
Reuters it was in his company's best interest to diversify its
customer base beyond a single buyer.
Sirius ignited interest in the Australian nickel sector
three years ago when it made a major discovery, which it named
Nova because it was found by prospector Mark Creasy while
looking for debris from NASA's Skylab space station.
"Offtake negotiations for the remaining unallocated future
nickel sulphide concentrate production from Nova to another
party are at an advanced stage," the company said.
Australia's no. 3 nickel miner, Western Areas, in
November reached a two-year agreement to supply Chinese metals
group Jinchuan with 26,000 tonnes of nickel
concentrate and has been mentioned as a potential buyer of
Sirius' material.
Sirius also said it had reached a confidential supply
contract with commodities trader Trafigura covering
copper concentrate produced in the first three years of the
mine's projected 10-year operating life.
On Tuesday, fellow Australian miner Independence Group
, responding to media speculation it was seeking to
acquire Sirius in a deal valued at $3 billion, said it had not
entered into any agreement.
Creasy owns 35 per cent of Sirius and is seen as crucial to
any deal. He could not be reached for immediate comment.
Sirius stock was trading 7 percent higher at A$3.29 on
Wednesday after closing 5 percent higher in the previous
session.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)