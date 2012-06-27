* Sirius XM to announce Google TV app on Wednesday
* App available this summer
* Google TV has failed to gain traction
By Liana B. Baker
June 26 Google Inc is getting help from
shock jock Howard Stern to revive its Internet TV software,
which has languished since its debut 19 months ago.
Satellite radio provider Sirius XM will make all of
its programming available on Google TV, including Stern's shows
and live sports through a new app that will let listeners pause
live programs and play back up to five hours of content, the
company told Reuters.
Sirius XM, which plans to announce the deal at Google's I/O
developer conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, joins a
growing list of partners for Google TV such as Netflix
and Amazon.com.
But it has been an uphill battle for Google to convince TV
networks and other content providers to let their programs be
available on devices powered by Google TV.
Google TV is built into television models manufactured by
Sony Corp , LG Electronics, as well
as Vizio set-top boxes. It allows consumers to access online
videos and websites on their TVs, as well as to download and
play with specialized apps such as video games.
Google has never revealed how many Google TVs have been sold
and analysts have said the product has failed to gain traction
with consumers. By contrast, its Android software which powers
smartphones has been a runaway success, accounting for 56
percent of the market compared with 23 percent for Apple Inc's
iPhone, according to tech research firm Gartner.
TV broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC blocked online versions of
their programs from appearing on Google TV when it was first
released in November 2010. Last fall, Disney said a handful of
its movies and shows would be available to rent through YouTube
on Google TV.
Sirius XM's app can only be used by its 22 million
subscribers and cannot be accessed without a Sirius XM
subscription. Users who download the app can also listen to
additional channels they do not receive in Sirius XM radios in
their cars, such as "ESPN SportsCenter", "Rock and Roll Hall of
Fame Radio" and "Carlin's Corner", a channel dedicated to George
Carlin's comedy.
Sirius XM said the app will be available to download this
summer, but it did not provide an exact date.
The company said it worked closely with Google to develop
the app so subscribers could have another way to access the
subscription service. Sirius XM already has apps on Apple and
Android mobile devices and some of its channels are available on
TV for customers of satellite TV operator Dish Network.
Several of Sirius XM's competitors, Pandora Media and
Slacker Radio already have apps on Google TV.