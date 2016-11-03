(Repeats to additional subscriber services)
* Australia's richest woman pledged $300 mln last week
* Polyhalite seen to have major potential to increase crop
yield
* Sales deals agreed with China
LONDON, Nov 3 Sirius Minerals the UK
company behind plans to mine the world biggest underground
deposit of polyhalite, a fertiliser, has completed the first
$1.2 billion phase of its fund-raising, it said on Thursday.
The fundraising for the project in northeast England was
already on the way to hitting its target after Austrialia's
richest woman Gina Rinehart, last week poured $300 million into
the firm, a step analysts read as a major endorsement of the
potential for polyhalite.
On Thursday Sirus said a placing of convertible bonds and
shares announced on Wednesday had successfully raised the rest
of the funds, provided they were approved by shareholders at a
meeting on Nov. 24.
The initial funding will cover the first three years of
construction at the site in Yorkshire.
It will be followed by another round of funding in between
18 months and two years' time to meet requirements to reach
first production, expected at the end of 2021, Chief Executive
Chris Fraser told Reuters.
Polyhalite is a naturally occurring mineral containing four
of the six nutrients that ensure plant growth - potassium,
sulphur, magnesium and calcium.
Fraser says it is superior to potash, which is far more
widely used, because it contains four vital nutrients, not just
one - potassium - and does not leave a damaging residue of
chloride, which can result from using potash.
He said he already has offtake sales agreements with China
and expects to sell to Europe, meaning his firm can benefit from
the weaker pound resulting from Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
"Europe will be an important market," he said, adding that
for a firm focused on export, Brexit should not have negative
implications, apart from general uncertainty.
"The project is so robust economically, it does not have
much of an impact except no-one likes uncertainty," he said.
