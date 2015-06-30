(Adds details on polyhalite, paragraph 3)
LONDON, June 30 Potash mine developer Sirius
minerals on Tuesday won the go-ahead to build a large
mine in a scenic national park in Yorkshire, northern England, a
company spokesman said, clearing a major hurdle in the
construction of the $3 billion project.
The North York Moors National Park's planning committee
members, who were called to vote on whether the economic benefit
to the community outweighed the project's impact on the park
landscape, voted 8 to 7 in favour of construction of the York
Potash polyhalite mine within the park boundaries near Whitby.
Polyhalite is used to produce fertilizers and includes plant
nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, sulphur and calcium.
Sirius plans to transport ore underground by conveyor 36 km
(22 miles) to port, and build headframes below surface to
minimize the mine's impact on the park's moors and forest.
"We're really disappointed that National Park Authority
members have approved the construction of the world's largest
potash mine in the North York Moors," said Ruth Bradshaw, policy
and campaigns manager at the campaign for national parks.
"We have long maintained that this project is completely
incompatible with National Park purposes and that the promised
economic benefits could never justify the huge damage that it
would do to the area's landscape and wildlife and to the local
tourism economy."
Shares in Sirius fell by almost a third on June 18 after the
North York Moors Park Authority committee published a report in
which it said the project would be more harmful than beneficial
to the local area.
The report, however, did not contain any official
recommendation to the Park Authority members.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Rod Nickel; editing by
William Hardy and David Gregorio)