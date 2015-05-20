NEW YORK May 20 Sirius Minerals PLC,
the British company behind a controversial proposed potash mine,
said it hopes to win a key regulatory approval this summer that
could lead to production within four years.
Sirius aims to be the biggest producer of granulated
polyhalite, which contains multiple crop nutrients such as
potash, sulfur and calcium.
The company is also awaiting results of a feasibility study
this summer before proceeding with the mine in England's North
York Moors National Park.
Polyhalite, unlike conventional muriate of potash (MOP),
contains little chloride that is harmful to fruit crops. The
company expects to sell it at a huge premium over MOP, of which
there is excess global mining capacity.
"We've got a product that is better for the environment and
better for food productivity," said Chief Executive Chris Fraser
on Wednesday on the sidelines of a BMO investor
conference in New York.
There is no reason to delay the project just because there
is a surplus of the conventional potash form, he said.
Sirius' London shares have gained 83 percent this year as of
Monday's close. A national park authority committee will
consider on June 30 Sirius' application for the York Potash
mine, which could produce 13 million tonnes annually, and its
transportation system.
Sirius would move ore underground by conveyor 36 kilometers
(22 miles) to port, and build headframes below surface to
minimize the $3-billion mine's impact on the park's moors and
forest.
But Ruth Bradshaw, policy and research manager at Campaign
for National Parks, said the mine is incompatible with a
national park.
"We're very concerned about the threat that this mine poses
and the damage it will cause to landscape, biodiversity and
recreational activities," Bradshaw said.
York would be the UK's first new potash mine in 40 years.
Israel Chemicals, the world's only polyhalite producer,
said last year it would expand UK production.
Intrepid Potash owns polyhalite resources in New
Mexico, but hasn't developed them because of polyhalite's
physical hardness that makes it difficult to mine, and
relatively low potassium content.
"If for some reason, someone figures out how to turn
polyhalite into a highly marketable product, we're very
confident in our ability to participate," said Intrepid CEO Bob
Jornayvaz, in an interview.
Sirius has sales commitments for 6 million tonnes of
polyhalite annually from buyers worldwide.
The company will soon look to raise $1 billion in equity and
debt, Fraser said.
