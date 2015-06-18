LONDON, June 18 Shares in Sirius Minerals
, which aims to develop a potash mine in northern
England, fell by almost a third in early trade on Thursday after
a local authority said its project would be more harmful than
beneficial to the local area.
The AIM-listed company is aiming to develop a new potash
mine near Whitby in North Yorkshire, but needs approval of local
authorities to go ahead with its plans.
The North York Moors Park Authority committee published on
Thursday a report in which it said it believed the economic
benefits, mitigation and compensation did not outweigh the harm
that would be caused by the project.
The report, however, did not contain any official
recommendation to the Park Authority members who will vote on
Jun. 30 on whether the economic benefits outweigh the project's
impact on the park landscape.
The stock pared early losses and was trading down 3.5
percent by 1016 GMT but was still underperforming a roughly flat
FTSE AIM Basic Resources index
Analysts at Liberum said they still believed the most likely
outcome of the Jun. 30 vote would be in favour of the mine
developer.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)