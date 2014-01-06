Jan 6 Consumer advocate Ralph Nader said Liberty
Media Corp Chairman John Malone's offer to buy out the
remaining stake in satellite radio company Sirius XM
was "ludicrous" and called for activist investor Carl Icahn to
take notice.
Nader, a Sirius shareholder, said on Monday that Liberty's
$3.68-a-share bid was below the $4 where the company was trading
a few weeks ago.
Shares of Sirius climbed 6.5 percent to $3.80 in morning
trading.
"I am sure that I along with other shareholders in Sirius XM
will be interested in a legal challenge to John Malone's company
for lowballing Sirius XM's shareholder value," Nader said in a
statement.
"Carl Icahn - take notice and interest."
It was not immediately clear how many Sirius shares Nader
owns. Nor was it clear whether Icahn is a shareholder of the
company, although he is known to take an active role at
corporations in which he owns stakes, such as Apple Inc
.
A spokeswoman for Liberty Media did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Liberty Media, which owns a majority stake in Sirius,
launched a buyout offer to the company's minority shareholders
on Friday.
The timing raised eyebrows since Liberty is also in pursuit
of Time Warner Cable Inc. Taking full control of Sirius,
which is expected to generate $1.5 billion in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year, gives
Liberty the financial flexibility for other deals, its
executives said.
Liberty owns a large stake in cable company Charter
Communications Inc.
Meanwhile, Sirius' rival online streaming music service,
Pandora Media Inc, said the number of active listeners
rose 13 percent to 76.2 million in December. Shares of Pandora
rose almost 10 percent to $30.30.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)